Grayce Cruden

Grayce Ellen Cruden, 72, left this world to be with our lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Grayce earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology at the University of Michigan – Flint. She continued to pursue her passion in Nursing at University of Detroit Mercy where she became a Registered Nurse (RN) in 1975.   Grayce dedicated 35+ years caring for and saving the lives of her patients. Grayce’s hobbies include reading, rock hounding, researching her ancestry, enjoying nature, gardening, learning about history and Native American culture. Grayce had a strong foundation in her Christian faith where she regularly studied and shared the Word of God. For those that knew her, Grayce had a big heart and was always generous to those close to her. She had a great sense of humor and her smile and laugher will live on in the hearts she touched.  Grayce is survived by her two daughters, Andrea, Kristina and her brothers, Paul (Rick) and Eric, and her grandchildren, Isla, Charlie, Forrest, and Finn.

