Greg McDonald, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and neighbor, left us suddenly in an accident at his home in Lakeside, Arizona on April 4, 2020. Our hearts are broken, our lives will never be the same.
Greg was born in Tucson, Arizona, moving to California with his family when he was 16.
He worked for the California Department of Forestry in Lakeside, California, and then moved to Lakeside, Arizona in 1977. He spent the rest of his life in the White Mountains, working as a general contractor building custom homes, and more recently did excavation and site preparation for local builders.
He could design and build anything – always amazing us with his creations. He was a generous neighbor and friend, always willing to lend a hand where needed. He loved fishing and hunting his entire life. He hunted all over Arizona and neighboring states – both big game and varmints. He was an excellent shot and truly enjoyed reloading and building custom rifles. His favorite fishing spots included Reservation Lake, Big Lake and Hawley Lake.
He had a life-long love of the trees and forests of the White Mountains. His heart was truly as great in size as the mountains he so dearly loved, and although Greg was “hard-barked” on the outside at times, he truly offered his heart to all. It is often said that a man's life is measured by his friends and acquaintances, of which Greg had many! In San Diego/La Mesa, California, amongst his closest were the Herndons (Steve and Dickey) Steve Wagner, Russ Davidson and Hap Stevens. In Tucson, Greg's close friends and school buddies included Bob Hackett, Brad Wilson and Mike Brittain.
On the mountain in Lakeside, Greg had many dear friends and neighbors that are too numerous to list, but Steve Anderson, his adopted brother and counsel, we owe special gratitude and appreciation to.
Many thanks to all of Greg's friends and neighbors who watched over him throughout all of these many years, who came by and offered their hugs and stories, and helped comfort his family through this most difficult time. We would be sincerely honored if you would join us in a celebration of Greg that his family is planning in August 2020.
Greg is survived by his sister, Cathy Berger (Rand) of Animas Creek, New Mexico, his brother Matt McDonald (Melanie) of Tucson, Arizona, four nieces and several cousins.
