Gregorio Urbano Orona, 86, of Springerville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Greg was one of 11 children born to Jacobo T. and Pilar Aragon Orona. He was born at the Orona Ranch near Mangitas, New Mexico. They relocated to Springerville when Greg was a young boy.

Greg had seven sons, Gregory, Samuel, Randal, Jack (dec.) and Robert Orona, and Nathan and Jason Green. Greg finally met the love of his life and married Janella Baca Orona in 1990.

