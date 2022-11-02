Gregorio Urbano Orona, 86, of Springerville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Greg was one of 11 children born to Jacobo T. and Pilar Aragon Orona. He was born at the Orona Ranch near Mangitas, New Mexico. They relocated to Springerville when Greg was a young boy.
Greg had seven sons, Gregory, Samuel, Randal, Jack (dec.) and Robert Orona, and Nathan and Jason Green. Greg finally met the love of his life and married Janella Baca Orona in 1990.
Greg worked in many jobs in his early years, including logging, truck driver, cat skinner, mechanic, heavy equipment operator and ranching. He owned and operated Cow Springs Ranch for many years. He finally settled on his career as a surveyor for the United States Forest Service. Greg retired from the USFS after 25 years of service. He enjoyed surveying new roads throughout the Apache Sitgreaves forest. He knew the mountains in Arizona and New Mexico as well as anyone did.
Greg loved having his wife, boys and grandchildren and great-grandchildren around him. His favorite thing was instructing them how to do things. He taught them how to rope, mechanic, all aspects of ranching and how to hunt, along with many other things.
Greg is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janella Baca Orona, sons, Gregory (Patty) Orona, Samuel Orona, Randal (Pam) (dec.) Orona, Robert (Kim) Orona, Nathan (Laura) Green, Jason (Jennifer) Green and Melissa (Neil) Hutchinson, who he loved like a daughter; grandchildren, Jenny, Christopher, Missy, Shane, Kammie, Carson, Savana and Samantha; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lydia Anaya, Teresa Padilla, Corrina Anaya; and brother, Joaquin Orona; also the following who held a very special place in his heart, Denny (Tonya) Hubbell, Jeff Hubbell, Sam (Stephanie) Hubbell and Jody (Jody) Bell.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Orona; daughter-in-law, Pam; sisters, Toni Chavez, Rose Chavez, Mary Baca; brothers, John Orona, Jake Orona, Max Orona, Charlie Orona; and mother of his children, Mary Owen.
Rosary and life history will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Greg’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
