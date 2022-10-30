Gregorio “Greg” Urbano Orona, 86, of Springerville, passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Greg was one of 11 children born to Jacobo T. and Pilar Aragon Orona, and was born on May 25, 1936.

Greg is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janella; and sons, Gregory (Patty), Samuel, Randal (Pam) (dec.), Robert (Kim), Nathan (Laura) and Jason (Jennifer).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.