Gregory Kinney

Gregory “Greg” D. Kinney’s sunrise began July 29, 1946, in Miami, and his sunset came Nov. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Today we begin our journey without our dad, uncle, brother, and grandfather; knowing that the hardest part wasn’t losing Greg but learning to live without him; yet he will forever be in our hearts.
Greg is survived by his daughter: Shelia (Reynold) Ramirez; sons: Gregory (Lillian) Kinney Jr. and Dominic Kinney; brothers: Archie Kinney and David Kinney; sister: Celine Kinney; brothers-in-law: Rudy Ethelbah and Kent Crosthwait; grandchildren: Fabian Ramirez, Antonio Ramirez, Meribel Kinney, Payton Kinney, Dominique Kinney, Mico Kinney, Tessa Kinney, Sheridan Kinney, Skylar Prins and Shade Prins and great great-grandchildren: Azalea Kinney, Kendyl Walker, Nova Walker, Irie Kinney, Tracy Kinney, Ellie Tenijieth and Ian Matias Gloria.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife, Etheline Mae Kinney; parents Howard and Clara Beyal and grandchildren Gregorio Kinney and Allan Kinney.
Greg will be brought back at 7 a.m. Nov. 23, for a viewing at the McNary Full Gospel Miracle Church (313 Whispering Pines, McNary). Funeral mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church inMcNary. Greg will be laid to rest beside his wife at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver. Immediately after burial a luncheon reception will follow at his brother-in-law, Rudy Ethelbah’s, home, 409 W. Larzelere Dr. House #5; Rainbow City Community.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Kinney family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
