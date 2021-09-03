Greta Ethelbah

Greta Ann Ethelbah passed away August 21, 2021. Greta was born April 5, 1950 to Cecil and Eliza Cook.
Survivors include husband, Earl Ethelbah; 3 daughters; 4 step-children; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 1 God daughter, and many family and friends.
A one-night wake will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the family home in East Fork. Funeral services begin 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Riverside Church in East Fork with interment to follow in the Mission View Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
