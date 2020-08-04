Gussie Edwards entered eternal rest on July 19, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was born on August 30, 1929.
Gussie worked at a Nursing Home in East Fork, Arizona, in Hawley Lake, Arizona, as a House Keeper and at a Sawmill.
Gussie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Edwards; daughter, Reaneda Edwards; granddaughters, Carol Hosay, Saralyn Edwards and Cheryl Platt; 8 grandkids, 14 great, great grandkids and 8 great, great, great grandkids.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Edwards; Saraphina (E) Hosay, Lola Edwards, Caroline Edwards and Lelola Platt; sons, Preston Edwards, Kevin Edwards; 2 grandkids, Loren Edwards Sr and Sabrina Hosay.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Edwards family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.