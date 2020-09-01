Guy Albert of Pinetop, Arizona, 89, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020.
Guy Albert, 89, of Pinetop, Arizona passed away August 15, 2020. Guy was born March 7, 1931 in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janell, and his sons Michael and Dale.
He is survived by his brother, Benny Albert (Lois); his sister, Verna Lira (David); his daughter, Denise Albert; his sons, Doug Albert (Paul) and Danny Albert (Katy); three grandchildren, Joedee Peck (Jason), Cassie Heitz (Mike), Rollie Gibson Jr. (Jennifer); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Guy graduated from Superior High School where he met his lovely wife of 62 years Janell. He graduated from ASU with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He worked for APS his entire career. He was a lifelong member of the Masons. Guy and Janell retired to Pinetop, Arizona because they loved the White Mountains.
Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Church on the grounds of Blue Ridge Elementary School main campus, 1200 W. White Mountain Boulevard (AZ Hwy 260), Pinetop, Arizona, 85929.
