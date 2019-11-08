Guy Phillips

Guy Keith Phillips, 70, died Nov. 2, 2019 in Glendale. He was born Oct. 22, 1949, to Foch and Emily Phillips in McNary and raised in the White Mountains along with his sister Sheila and brother Al.
Guy met Deloras Simms in the fall of 1965 and they dated throughout high school and were married Sept. 27, 1970.
Guy is survived by his wife, Deloras; daughters Nicole and Gyann; grandchildren Rhianna, Kenneth and Emily and great-grandson Dominic. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila (Sam Mecham) and brother Al (Carol Naegle) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Guy graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1967. In 1968 Guy joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Coral Seas, came home in 1970 when he married Deloras and they began their life together by moving to Great Lakes, Illinois, then on to the east coast to serve on the USS Hugh Purvis until 1972. In 1973 he joined the Arizona Army National Guard in Claypool and retired in 1991.
Along with his military career, Guy joined the law enforcement community as a Gila County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1977 and continued his law enforcement career for over 30 years as a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy and detective, Kearny Police Department K-9 Officer, Hayden Police Department Officer and Chief of Police. He completed his career working for the State of Arizona in various state agencies. Guy was very proud of serving in the U.S. military and being a law enforcement officer.
Guy’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. Guy and Deloras went on several cruises, traveled the US in their travel trailer and were very fortunate to take several cruises and vacations with their daughters and grandchildren. Guy was an avid hunter and was joined on several hunts by Deloras, his girls and grandson.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Guy’s name to The 100 Club of Arizona or to the Porter Mountain Fellowship in Lakeside.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Porter Mountain Fellowship, 1790 W Commerce Drive, Lakeside, Ariz. 85929, with a visitation at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
