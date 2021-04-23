Gwenda Sue Saylors, 67, died, April 15, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Gwenda was born, March 19, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona to her parents, the late W.O. and Bonnie (Reed) Saylors.
She worked for Motorola as a microchip assembler for many years.
Gwenda is survived by sister, Scout Saylors; brother, Russell Saylors; son, Kenn Wilson; nephews, Wally and Jeffrey Saylors. Predeceased by brother, Ronald Saylors and life partner, Josephine Barnard.
Please make contributions to your favorite animal care facility in Gwenda’s honor.
