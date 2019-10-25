Gwendolyn Shelley

Gwendolyn Francis Pipkin Shelley died peacefully Oct. 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Gwen was born June 7, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She married her sweetheart, William Ralph Shelley in the Mesa Temple in 1950. They were the parents of son, Melvin Craig Shelley of Queen Creek and daughter Marlene Jolley of Mesa. She was the grandmother of Kristen, Shelley, Jamie and Jennifer, great grandmother of 10 and two great-great-grandchildren.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; two brothers Richard and James and her parents, Horace Earl and Alta Pipkin.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Heber at the Heber Cemetery, 1787 Memorial Park Rd in Heber.
