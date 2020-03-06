Gwendolyn Shoemaker

Gwendolyn R. Shoemaker of Sun City West, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.
The youngest of six siblings, Gwen was born in 1936, to Elva and Ardie Edgar in Conesville, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and her husband, Ben Shoemaker.
Gwen grew up on a farm outside of Conesville, Iowa. In high school she played basketball and was an Iowa State free throw champion. She and Ben were married in 1954 and had 54 years of marriage before Ben’s passing in 2008. Gwen worked in the office at Poole Transportation in Muscatine, Iowa, before to moving to Sioux City. Gwen and Ben owned and operated Sioux City Motorcycle Sales for 25 years prior to moving to Arizona. She also worked at Target in Sioux City, Iowa, and later at Mervyn’s in Phoenix before starting her own business. Gwen was a successful business entrepreneur for several years as the owner of Fashions for You at the Sundome Plaza in Sun City West. After the sale of her business, she kept busy acting as the liaison for the merchants and promoting the Sundome Plaza. She enjoyed being active in the community, her church and was blessed with the acquaintance and support of many friends.
Gwen is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Chilton and Renae Means both of Pinetop; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Tom) Holladay of Katy, Texas, Sarah Means, Aaron (Brittany) Means, and Laura Means all of Show Low; eight great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Brenton and Allison Holladay, Elora and Stryder Means, Emily Roberts, Landon and Greyson Means and twin girls Zoey and Maizy Means due in April.
Services were held Friday, Feb. 21, at Palm West Community Church in Sun City West. Burial will be at a later date in Muscatine, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Surprise PCU, 14066 W Waddell Road, Surprise, Arizona 85379 or to Palm West Community Church, 13845 W Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, Arizona 85375.
