Hamilton Begay entered into rest unexpectedly Nov. 10, 2019, while having a day off at his home in Whiteriver. He was born Sept. 22, 1969 to Charles and Barbara Begay. Hamilton grew up in San Francisco, California.
Hamilton loved being in San Francisco, California. He and his mom moved to Seven Mile, in 1989. Hamilton loved fishing, listening to different kind of music and loved fast cars. Hamilton worked at Hon-Dah Casino for many years, where he met a lot of good friends. Especially the ones that gambled. He liked talking to people whom he met from around the world.
Hamilton is survived by his mother, Barbara Begay; sister Bernedette Begay; uncles, Gilbert Cosen, Archie Cosen, Jack Cosen, Mark Burnette Sr., Leroy Burnette and Dino Burnette; aunts Caroline Burnette, Bernadine Burnette, Melinda Ivins, Veronica Titla and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Hamilton was preceded in death by his father, Charles Begay; grandparents Hugo and Lola Burnette; aunt Mary Jane Antone.
A one night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Seven Mile (Begay residence) in Fort Apache. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Seven Mile Miracle Church in Fort Apache.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Begay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
