Hannah Brooks

Hannah Ethel (Cosay) Brooks passed from this life to eternal life on April 25, 2020 in Whiteriver, AZ. She was born on May 22, 1936 in Cedar Creek, AZ.
Hannah grew up in Cedar Creek community and she attended grade school at the Cedar Creek Day School before attending the Theodore Roosevelt School in Fort Apache, AZ.
In December of 1963 Hannah and Jay were married and shared 56 years together.
She held a job as Teacher Assistant at John F Kennedy School in Cedar Creek, and retired from the WMAT Sunrise Ski Resort in 1992.
Hannah was a woman who enjoyed the outdoor recreation of fishing, camping and going sightseeing visiting the many scenic places of her homeland the beautiful White Mountains. She enjoyed gardening and planted vegetables, fruit trees and flowers. When it was harvest season, she would share the crops from her garden with friends and neighbors.
Hannah enjoyed spending time with family she showed her support, encouragement and celebrated many occasions such birthdays, holidays and educational or personal accomplishments. Hannah was a quilter and made many quilts and gave as gifts to many individuals.
Hannah was a member of the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church, she will be remembered as a woman of faith and compassion, who enjoyed laughter, smiles and times shared with family.
Hannah is survived by her husband, Jay Brooks; one goddaughter, Shereef Nozie; brothers, Lowell Altaha and Herbert W. Cosay with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Hannah was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice (Danford) and Rufus Altaha; father, Dan Cosay; sisters, Rozina Lupe, Thelma C. Yazzie, and Renee Altaha; brothers, Cosay Reidhead and Elmo Altaha Sr.
Hannah C. Brooks will be laid to rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mourning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona. Burial service officiated by Pastor Alvin Martinez of Cedar Creek Assembly of God.
Jay Brooks and family appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this time of loss.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign their online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
