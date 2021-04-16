Harlan Hill Sr. passed away at the age of 82 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Harlan was born on May 26, 1938 Diamond Creek Arizona, and passed away on
April 9, 2021.
Harlan, was the eldest of his 13 siblings born and raised on the Fort Apache
Indian Reservation. He attended McNary High School. He participated in many
sports, basketball, football and rodeo in the bullriding event.
Harlan was a very humble man, he had so many friends. He loved his 7 children,
Darlene Begay, Sharon Anderson, Harlan Hill Jr., Gary Hill, Harley Hill, Darla
Hill and his late son Bill Hill.
He was married to the late Caroline K. Hill for 49 years, until she passed in 2009.
He held various jobs, southwest forest industry (McNary, AZ.), Reserve Police
Officer (White Mountain Apache Tribe), Detention Officer at Whiteriver Police
Department, Fatco- security guard, athletic director of the Aday Memorial
Hall, security officer at Hon-dah Casino & as a greeter at Wal-mart.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, many grand children, and many more
great- grandchildren. His extended family of the Fort Apache Indian
Reservaiton.
His viewing will be at Owen's Mortuary, Show Low Arizona 10 am to noon, on
Monday April 19, 2021. Burial will be at Cooley Mountain Cemetary, Hon-dah
Arizona.
Until we meet again, until then we will carry your memory in our hearts.
