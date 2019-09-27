Harold Allen Alsenay entered into rest Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones in Fort Apache. He was born April 9, 1963, to Jerry and Marianna Alsenay in Whiteriver.
He loved being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. But truly enjoyed it most when his grandsons went with him. He loved his children but loved his grandkids most.
Harold is survived by his father, Jerry Alsenay; mother Marianna Alsenay; daughters: Chanda (Trampus) Colby, Petra (Alonzo) Declay and Jannah Alsenay; sons: Henry and Xan Alsenay; brothers: Gerald Alsenay and Marco Minjarez; sister Geraldine Alsenay and 11 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Friday Sept. 27, at the East Fork Lutheran Church with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Alsenay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.