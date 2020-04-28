Harrison Watts

Harrison B. Watts died April 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born to Benny Watts and Maxine Tortice January 6th, 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona but lived all of his life on the Fort Apache Reservation. He attended school up until the 12th grade in Whiteriver.
He was an active outdoors person that liked fishing, camping and spending time with family. He loved to cook and loved his children very much.
Harrison is survived by his wife, Jamye Loftis Watts of McNary; two daughters, Dakota & Da-Raina; son, Noah; mother, Maxine Tortice of Whiteriver, sisters, Toni Dean Damayo, Martina Henry of Phoenix, Marshae Henry of Mesa, and Cheyenne Watts of Whiteriver, brothers, Franklin Watts of Whiteriver, and Carlos Godzilla Johnson of Whiteriver, aunts, Aleda (Mark) Antonio of Fort Apache, Grace T. Ethelbah of Whiteriver, Etheline T. Cosen of Whiteriver, Laudine T. Hopper of Phoenix, and Lenette Watts of Cedar Creek, and an uncle, Winston B. Tortice of Hondah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benny Watts; maternal grandparents, James Tortice and Ethel Dahkoshay and paternal grandparents Benjamin Watts and Jeanette Watts.
A graveside service and viewing were held on April 24th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
To share condolences, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
