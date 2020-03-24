Harry Forrester

Harry John Forrester, 61, died Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at the Haven of Show Low in Show Low, from complications of lymphoma. He was born Thursday, May 1, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John Lee and Elizabeth Clara (Klee) Forrester.
Harry was a great man, always making others laugh and making sure he took care of others in whatever way necessary. So many people loved him, and he could make friends wherever he was! He was a bus driver since 2008 and did his best to make sure his students and parents were taken care of to the fullest. When he moved up to Show Low, he started working at Sequoia Village schools and was the dispatcher, and he had a way of making even the most upset parent happy. He really was an amazing man and lives on in his two children, Jonathan and Ashley.
"We love you dad. Rest easy. You're finally out of pain. We'll never forget what you have taught us."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
