How are we to understand “the sign of Jonah” that Jesus mentions in Matthew chapter twelve verse forty? He makes it clear when He states that He will be “three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.” What does this suggestion do to the problems we have already looked at as a result of the traditional dating? It eliminates each one. Christians tend to ignore the problem while critics call it a contradiction. How could Jesus be crucified on Friday, raised by sunrise Sunday and fulfill “three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.”
First, there are three actual days and three nights. Jesus had spoken of a period of time beginning with daylight and comprising the whole of three days and nights, with the possible qualification that the opening period of day and the closing period of night need not necessarily be a full twelve hours. This is provided for as follows. Jesus died on Thursday afternoon about three o’clock; hence, the hours from 3:00 p.m. until dusk qualify as the first day. This period is followed by Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, Saturday, and Saturday night; that is, a total of three days and three nights in that precise order. In this scheme of things, Jesus could have risen from the dead at any point after dark on Saturday evening. What we know is that He was raised sometime before the women got to the tomb at dawn on Sunday morning.
Several minor points reinforce this idea. First, when the soldiers (having been bribed) tried to explain why they were unable to guard the tomb successfully they said, “His disciples came by night and stole him away while we were asleep.” That would be a natural way of speaking if the resurrection and the subsequent opening of the tomb by the angels took place at night.
Even more striking is the fact that in the original Greek, Matthew’s account of the events of the resurrection morning begins, “In the end of the sabbaths (plural), as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week.” The plural has been a puzzle to many translators, who change it to the singular, “sabbath.” But the word is plural, and the plural is explained if there were two back-to-back Sabbaths in that week - the special Passover Sabbath, which fell on a Friday, and the regular Saturday Sabbath, which came the next day.
Second, each day of the week is accounted for. We must remember the Jewish 24-hour day would begin and end in the evening thus creating some contemporary confusion. (Their Saturday would be half our Saturday and half our Sunday). In this new arrangement of events we have the following:
Friday/Saturday (the Jewish Sabbath): Jesus is in Bethany.
Saturday/Sunday: Jesus does not travel - remains in Bethany with His disciples and Lazarus. Many come to see Jesus and the man He raised from the dead.
Sunday/Monday Nisan 10/April 3: Jesus enters Jerusalem riding on a donkey (Palm Monday) after having first made arrangements to secure the animal. He goes to the temple area and looks about, but it is late by this time and He returns to Bethany without further recorded actions or teaching.
Monday/Tuesday Nisan 11/April 4: Jesus returns to Jerusalem. On the way He curses the fig tree as a symbol of the barrenness of Israel and as a prophecy of what was coming to the nation. In Jerusalem He cleanses the temple for a second, final time (John 2.12-22) and returns again to Bethany, where He spends each night of this week except the last.
Tuesday/Wednesday Nisan 12/April 5: On the way back to Jerusalem the disciples find the fig tree withered and receive Christ’s explanation. In the city the disciples comment on the magnificence of the temple and are told that the day is coming when it will be torn down. On the way home Jesus pauses on the Mount of Olives to give what has come to be called the Olivet Discourse concerning things to come. Prophecy dominates the teaching of this day.
Wednesday/Thursday Nisan 13/April 6: Jesus sends the disciples to make preparations for the Passover. Jesus is arrested that same night as He deliberately tarries in the Garden of Gethsemane on what would have been His normal trip back to Bethany.
Thursday/Friday Nisan 14/April 7: Jesus is tried and eventually crucified. The trial begins on what we would call Wednesday night and is completed in the morning. Jesus is crucified (perhaps 11 am). Darkness covers the land from noon to 3:00 p.m. Jesus is buried this same evening by Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea. The women observe where Jesus is buried and buy spices, but as it is now the start of the Passover Sabbath (that is, the Friday Sabbath that began at dusk on Thursday evening), they are unable to anoint the body until Sunday morning.
Friday/Saturday Nisan 15/April 8: The body of Jesus remains in the tomb. The women and disciples observe the two Sabbaths. Jesus rises from the dead sometime between the coming of darkness on Saturday evening and the coming of the dawn on Sunday morning - Saturday/Sunday Nisan 16/April 9.
Third, the day of Christ’s crucifixion. The day before Passover, the fourteenth of Nisan, did not fall on a Friday between the years a.d. 26 and a.d. 33. But how about Thursday? Strikingly, the fourteenth of Nisan fell on a Thursday once during those years, and this one time perfectly fits the situation. The fourteenth of Nisan fell on a Thursday in the year a.d. 30, the most probable year of the crucifixion even by other calculations. Thus, we may conclude with reasonable certainty that the crucifixion of Jesus is to be dated as April 6, A.D. 30, and the resurrection dated April 9.
Maranatha! (mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
