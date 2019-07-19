Helen Geneeha

Helen H. Geneeha, 98, of Jeddito, made her journey home. She was born Dec. 21, 1920 in Jeddito to Haskie Blacksheep and Yanabah.
Helen grew up in Jeddito until age 5 and then attended government boarding schools. She married Robert David Geneeha and raised their family in Flagstaff and Holbrook. She had the opportunity to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Education as a home living specialist. She quilted, enjoyed reading, was a wonderful homemaker, baker, and supported ceremonial events. She enjoyed helping raising her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Geneeha Sr., Gloria Keams, Rudy Geneeha, Patrick Geneeha, Cindy Joe, Gary Geneeha, Regina Claushee and Timothy Geneeha, many nieces and nephews, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside services was held Tuesday, July 16, at the Jeddito Cemetery, with a reception following at the Jeddito Chapter house.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor handled arrangements.
