Helen Lewis

Helen Faye Lewis, age 95, passed away peacefully May 5, in Lakeside. She was born May 1924 in Corsicana, Texas to Arthur and Nellie Hodge.
After graduating high school, Helen moved to Fort Worth where she worked for Consolidate Aircraft on the B-24 Liberator. She married Charles Lewis in 1946. Soon after her marriage, Helen proudly took on the role as an Army wife.
Helen loved to stay busy creating beautiful gardens and decorating the interiors of her many homes. She enjoyed embroidery, needlepoint, sewing, and crafts. Eventually her talents bloomed into a home business where she designed curtains, drapes, and fine needlework pillows. Her hands were always busy. She shared her roots of home cooking and was always ready to experience new recipes and entertain. One of her favorite passions was playing bridge. True to form, Helen eventually taught bridge. Helen found an interest in genealogy where she was a proud member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Coming from a family of eleven children, her life was filled with the belief of John 14:1-3 – “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?”. This verse leads the way to her family history.
Helen is survived by her husband Lt. Col. Charles (Chuck)Lewis (Ret); her brother Arthur (Babe) Hodge; sister in law, Catalina Hodge; Joyce (Dot) Hodge, sister in law of deceased brother James (Jay) Hodge, her son and wife Ronald and Margie Lewis; grandchildren Shayna and Rick and great-grandchild Madeline; her daughter and husband Paula and Jody Morris; grandchildren Chelsea and Jeb and great-grandchildren, Jalen, Anthony Jr., Angelo and great-great-grandchild, Mila; and other nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceeded in death by her brothers Earl Hodge, Douglas (Buddy) Hodge, Alton (Snooks) Hodge, Henry (Buck) Hodge, Charles (Polk) Hodge, Billy Joe Hodge, James (Jay) Hodge and sisters; Audra Chandler, Mable Estes, and Mary Nell Boyd; and grandchild Todd Douglas.
Helen’s viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on May 13, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low. She will be buried in Dallas/ Ft. Worth National Cemetery on May 15, at 9 a.m. with current restrictions. Helen always was accompanied by a beloved dog. The family requests that memorials may be made to the American Humane Society or the charity of their choice.
Helen’s grace and strength will live on through all of the lives she has touched and she will be missed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
