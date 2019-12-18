Helen Marquez

Helen Guadalupe Margarita Marquez, 29, of St. Johns, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Oceanside, California. She was born June 21, 1990, in Show Low. She was the loving daughter to Cesario Marquez and Pabla Peña.
Helen was a loving daughter, mother, Tia and friend, but mostly loved by all. She loved spending quality time with her boys and her family; especially cooking and baking with her big brother. She had an infectious laughter that brought so many smiles to everyone’s face. In any negative situation she would always seek a positive outcome.
Helen had such a big heart for everyone no matter who you were. She would give you her last dollar or take the shirt off her own back to give to you to see you smile.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Villain Fenton, Hero Fenton; brothers: Cesario (Natasha) Peña, Pablo (Ashley) Marquez, Antonio Marquez; sister Consuelo Marquez and 13 nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in St. Johns. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow the funeral mass at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Helen’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
