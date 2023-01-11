Helen J. McQuay of Bayard, Nebraska passed away at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Helen (Haines) McQuay was born to Wilford M. and Lenora (Schefsky) Haines in Burwell, Nebraska on June 24, 1920. She graduated from Burwell High School in 1937 and was first employed as timekeeper for the company that put in the first irrigation system on the North Loup River. Subsequently, she worked for them on a levee job in Vincennes, Indiana and then went to Jackson, Mississippi to manage the home office there.

