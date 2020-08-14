Helen Smith

Helen June Smith passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side and went to be in the arms of the Lord on August 6, 2020. She was 98. Helen was the oldest of four daughters born to Emmitt Raymond and Nettie Mae Stahl in Enid, Oklahoma on October 1, 1921.
While working in the commissary at the Enid Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma she met Ollie (Bob) Smith and they were later married on June 5, 1943. They shared 45 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on June 12, 1988.
Helen moved to Show Low, Arizona in 2010 where she resided at the Mountain Village Senior Center Apartments. She enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and playing Phase 10 and Bingo.
Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Show Low and she will be remembered for her kindness, Christian faith and her witty sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Olivier and son-in-law, Boris Olivier of Vernon, Arizona; sister, Betty Bingham of Enid, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends, many of whom lovingly called her “Mom.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.
In keeping with her wishes Helen’s ashes will be taken to Enid, Oklahoma where she will be laid to rest by her husband’s side and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
