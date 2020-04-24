Helen Jane Tso, of Carrizo, Arizona peacefully passed away on April 18, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was 90. Helen was born to the late, Samuel and Bessie (Kessay) Truax in Carrizo on Oct. 10, 1929.
Helen was a loving person to all. She was a devout Christian all her life and was a member of the Carrizo Assembly of God Church. She was a kind and generous person always helping those in need. She enjoyed gardening and baking.
Helen is survived by her sons, Willie (Phillippa) Tso and Patrick Tso; daughter, Larissa (Kitso) Bonito; granddaughters, Maureen (Alvis, Jr.) Lavender, Larolyn Alchesay, Sara Tso and Kristolyn Bonito; grandsons, LeSamuel Lawson, Eric (Marlena) Tso, Tyrell Luz and Leondro Bonito as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Dianna Truax and brothers, Billy Truax, James Truax, Sr. and Henry Truax, Sr.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Hilltop Cemetery in Carrizo.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
