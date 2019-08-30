Helena Bonito

Helena Childs Bonito, 55, of Carrizo died Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1963, in Carrizo to William and Helen (Cook) Childs.
Helena loved the outdoors. She loved working the land; growing and tending to her own corn fields. She especially loved her Carrizo community in which she spent her whole life. She was a Sunday school teacher for the Carrizo Assembly of God church and would make canvas and calendars for the whole community.
Helena raised many children that she would love as her own. Her home was always open and she would welcome everyone with open arms. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Bonito; children, Matthew (Diane) Bonito, Lyla Bonito, Aaron Foster, Delberta Childs, Roberta Tessay, Delbert Childs Jr., Richard Childs Sr., Joycelyn Lupe and Raymond Lupe; brothers, Delbert (Judy) Childs Sr., Gilbert (Darlene) Childs and Daniel Childs.
A two night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the family home in Carrizo. A home service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with the interment to follow in the family plot in Upper Carrizo.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
