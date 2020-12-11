Helena Velasquez of Whiteriver, Arizona peacefully passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was 83. She was born on Oct. 5, 1937 in Whiteriver to the late Lee and Bertha (Thompson) Declay.
Helena grew up in Whiteriver and graduated from the Theodore Roosevelt Boarding School in 1957. A firm believer in higher education, she attended the Haskell Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas and graduated with her Associate’s Degree.
She worked for the WMAT as Community CHR, the Seven Mile School as a nurse and finally with the Theodore Roosevelt Boarding School where she retired after 30 years of service. She was an avid church goer and was a member of the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church.
She loved her grandchildren and as most would describe her, she was funny, kind and humble.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Velasquez; son, Kasey Velasquez (Alethea); grandchildren, Chase, Andre, Kenisha, Avery, Austin, Aleisha and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Andrew, Everst, Kennedy, Antwon, Maelee and Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Velasquez; sisters, Violet Antonio and Neva Armstrong and a brother, Laybon Declay.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary Show Low. Graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
