White Mountain Nature Center celebrates Earth Day LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Nature Center on Woodland Road in Lakeside hosted a blowout celebration of Earth Day on April 22, with everyone from bald eagles to NASA urging the people who wandered in to “invest in our planet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.