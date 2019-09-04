Herbert Clark Jr. passed away Aug. 29, 2019. He was born February of 1955 to Herbert Clark Sr. and Ozener Jones.
As a child he loved playing around the woods in his hometown of Cooleemee, North Carolina. He was known to his family and friends in North Carolina as Junior. He was a part of the integration at Cooleemee Elementary School. During that time his father passed away and he became the man of the family and took pride in that responsibility. He was very protective of his siblings: Cinthia, Carether, Jeffrey and Melanie.
He attended Davie County High School. While there he excelled in track & field, and academics. During the 1971-72 season he earned a record for broad jump which he still holds to this day and the 4x40 relay that he was a part of, got first place that year. DCHS won the Track & Field conference that year. Herbert graduated in 1973 and was awarded a full ride scholarship to Pembroke College. During his time in school he realized that he had a desire to serve his country. He joined the Army and was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division, where he served for 12 years.
During his military service he met and married Laura Palacios and together they had five children; Tonica Lenise (43), Nitara Nicole (41), Jeffrey (39), Tina Marie (35), and Alexander Scott (33). After he left the military, he met and fell in love with Janet Griffith and together they raised four children: Charles Christopher (36), Devin Lane (33), Melissa Ann (32), Kati LaNea (30).
While raising his family he became a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He lived in Mesa for 25 years. He was a much loved man in his community in Mesa and Gilbert. In 2017 Scott and his sweetheart, Janet, bought their home in Show Low. It had been their dream to retire and live out their lives together in Show Low. Scott was a member of the VFW. He loved discussing politics.
Nothing was more important to him than his family. His final wish was that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild know how much he loved them. They were his world. He loved them all so much.
Herbert was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Clark Sr., mother Ozener Jones, and sister Patricia Clark.
Herbert was survived by his loving family: wife, Mrs. Janet Clark; children and grandchildren, Tonica, Andre (25), Tamera (24), Tyree (22), Keanu (1) (great grandson), Tina (18), Nitara (Alan), Carlos (19), Devin (15), Mia (13), Christian (11), Jeffrey (Jamie), Mariah (17), Asia (10), Tina Marie, Janessa (14), Jay (14), Elena (11), Alexander (Maria), Larissa (20), Charles, Devin Lane (Sarah), Zoey (8), Dane (5), Logan (4), Melissa (Todd), Aaliyah (11), Sasha (4), TJ (3), Kati (James), & Tayshaun (7).
A public viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 2152 E. Adobe in Mesa. Funeral services will begin at the same location, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be that same day at 4 p.m. in the Show Low Cemetery in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
