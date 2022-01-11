Herbert Guenther

Herbert Guenther

Herbert Robert Guenther has passed away on Friday, Dec. 17th at his home in Castle Rock, CO at 80. While he devoted most of his adult life to serving Arizona as a state representative, senator, commissioner of Fish & Game and director of water resources, he was an amazing husband, father, sibling and an inspiration to many. He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons DJ, Chris and Brandon, his daughter Cathy, his brother Don and sister Barbara. We will miss him dearly and think of him often.

