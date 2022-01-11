Herbert Guenther

Herbert Robert Guenther has passed away on Friday, Dec. 17th at his home in Castle Rock, CO at 80. While he devoted most of his adult life to serving Arizona as a state representative, senator, commissioner of Fish & Game and director of water resources, he was an amazing husband, father, sibling and an inspiration to many. He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons DJ, Chris and Brandon, his daughter Cathy, his brother Don and sister Barbara. We will miss him dearly and think of him often.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- American Pickers coming to Arizona in March
- Traveling B-52 welcomed to the White Mountains
- Omicron causes fresh surge in COVID-19 cases
- Jordan is powered by love
- Pushing snow
- Blue Ridge High School group opening "Student Store"
- Forest Service asking for help to solve horse killings
- Pinetop man jailed after assaulting girlfriend
- Witches?
- Travis Smith
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (22)
- Rawlings couple enter plea agreements in drowning deaths (12)
- Bald face lies.... (10)
- COVID-19 cases clobber Navajo County (7)
- Looking back at 2021 (7)
- Forest Service asking for help to solve horse killings (6)
- Summit Healthcare preparing for crisis standards of care (6)
- State House District 7 race may turn into Republican civil war (6)
- American Pickers coming to Arizona in March (5)
- Do we have a failing democracy? (5)
- New development in Snowflake offers retailers growth opportunities (4)
- Judge rules voters should decide whether to slash state income tax rate (4)
- Final redistricting maps favor Republicans (3)
- Navajo County assessor will rely on eyes in the sky (3)
- Pinetop man jailed after assaulting girlfriend (3)
- That’s What I Should've Said (2)
- Jeffrey Hurst (2)
- White Mountains would remain yolked to Flagstaff in state legislative seats (2)
- Randy Weems (2)
- Feds: Local visionary is a fraudster (1)
- State asks feds for COVID-19 help (1)
- Time (1)
- AIA moves Snowflake to higher class (1)
- PTLS Councilor Mazie Hastings resigns (1)
- Blue Ridge High School group opening "Student Store" (1)
- Supplying military posts in Arizona (1)
- No response (1)
- Where's the money? (1)
- Jordan is powered by love (1)
- Grand Canyon Protection Act (1)
- Traveling B-52 welcomed to the White Mountains (1)
- Sears Hometown store lockout: What happened? (1)
- Ronald Bremer (1)
- Following Zach Bates (1)
- Witches? (1)
- Milo Smith (1)
- Juvenile probation officer charged with sex crimes (1)
- Incorrect on the tree (1)
- Tip-A-Cop - A Snowflake Christmas event (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.