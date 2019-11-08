Herman Thomas

Herman Dayle Thomas, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home in Pinedale, with family at his side. Dayle was born in Ames, Iowa to the late Herman Lamont and Mauretta Ballard Thomas. He was raised in and graduated from Corvallis High School, Corvallis Oregon.
Dayle later attended and graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Shortly after graduating college he served two years in the Korean War as a military policeman. In his professional career he worked for Valley National Bank as a banking executive, eventually retiring from Banc One who acquired Valley Bank.
He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He and Sylvia served a mission in the Zurich Switzerland Mission. Most recently, he worked as a temple worker in the Snowflake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served every Tuesday for 17 years prior to his passing.
Dayle and Sylvia enjoyed traveling the world. Dayle was a skilled cabinet maker, welder and landscaper. He will be remembered for his unyielding faith in Jesus Christ and his love and commitment to his family.
Dayle was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Huber Thomas, brother Wendell Thomas, sister LaVieve Thomas Bostwick, and sister Elaine Thomas Coddington.
He is survived by his children: Kenneth (Gloria) Thomas of Mesa, Susan (John Beyer) Thomas of Gold Canyon and Nancy Thomas Deluca of Peoria; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Joan) Thomas of Pinedale and David (Charlene) Thomas of Mesa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Clay Springs Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, 515 Hwy 260, Clay Springs, Ariz. A viewing will be held one hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
