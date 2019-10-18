Hermon L. Slater, 91, of Show Low, and formerly of Sedona, died Oct. 8, 2019, in Snowflake. He was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, to the late William Oscar and Grace (Hafley) Slater.
Hermon was a Veteran of the United States Navy Seebees serving from 1946-1948 before he was honorably discharged. He celebrated his 18th birthday on the Island of Guam, a story he shared many times in his later years. He had a great love of country and was proud of his service.
Hermon was a long-time resident of Sedona, where he spent most of his years as a barber. He owned and operated Sedona Barbershop in West Sedona for over 40 years retiring at the age of 87 ½. He also took pride in the fact that he was a Flagstaff Police Officer for a short time.
Hermon was very active in the community of Sedona. He had a huge heart and helped many people throughout the years. He was an avid supporter of the Sedona school football and baseball teams and a devoted fan. He lived a modest lifestyle that was true to his devout Christian beliefs.
Hermon will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him most. “Well done good and faithful servant. Well done.”
He is survived by his sons, Steve and Lora Slater of Linden, and Mark Slater of Payson; four grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Jean Chick; the mother of his children, Jean Gerrard Slater; his wife, Lila Morrison Slater; parents and six brothers and sisters.
Private services will be held.
Hermon was a true animal lover and in this spirit the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Pet Allies, www.petalliesaz.org, or to the Humane Society of the White Mountains, www.hswm.org, in Hermon’s name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.