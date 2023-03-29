Holly Justine Despain, 34, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born on February 27, 1989 at Navapache Hospital in Show Low, Arizona to Larry and Janet Gibson.

Born into a ranch family, Holly was already riding horses alongside her father at the age of four. She grew up to be a hard working cowgirl who loved ranching and riding in her hometown of Heber, Arizona, where she graduated from Mogollon High School in 2008. Throughout junior high and high school she was an active participant in 4-H.

