Holly Justine Despain, 34, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born on February 27, 1989 at Navapache Hospital in Show Low, Arizona to Larry and Janet Gibson.
Born into a ranch family, Holly was already riding horses alongside her father at the age of four. She grew up to be a hard working cowgirl who loved ranching and riding in her hometown of Heber, Arizona, where she graduated from Mogollon High School in 2008. Throughout junior high and high school she was an active participant in 4-H.
In February 2010, Holly married Frank Despain, and together they continued to live the ranching lifestyle. In addition to ranch work they were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) in Heber, Arizona.
Holly was beautiful inside and out — loyal and dependable, humble and soft-spoken. She had a kind and tender heart. She was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends or anyone in need. Being a mom was her passion and her family was her world. One of her greatest gifts was the care and dedication to her loved ones through acts of service. When she wasn’t busy with daily ranch tasks or helping one of her children with homework, Holly enjoyed quilting and growing as an artist. Learning was a lifelong endeavor for Holly.
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 21:35.
Holly is survived by her husband Frank; three sons Trey (12), Clayton (10), Casey (7) and daughter Ashlyn (5); her parents Larry and Janet Gibson; brothers Travis (Roxanna), Shane (Amber), Will (Alicia); grandmothers Bonnie Gibson and Rae Woods. Her cousin Larry Paul Boatman, her Grandfather Richard Gibson and her Grandfather Ray Woods preceded her in death.
Funeral Services will be held at the LDS Church in Heber, Arizona on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m.
