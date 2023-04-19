Holly Hilton Hanson passed Friday, April 14, 2023, peacefully at home in Lakeside, surrounded by loved ones. Holly was born in Neenah, Wisconsin in 1944. Holly fought a difficult battle with ovarian cancer over the last year and a half as hard as anyone could.
Holly received her Bachelors in Psychology and a Masters in Education from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Holly spent 30 years teaching, 23 years of which were spent at Whiteriver Elementary, teaching reading and first grade. Holly also taught many other teachers and teacher's aides how to teach reading through ASU. Holly had such a huge passion for reading and teaching others to read!
Holly moved to the White Mountains with her husband, Tom Hanson, 45 years ago. They landed in Arizona after hitchhiking in Mexico. Holly was active in many sports throughout the years including cross country skiing, downhill skiing, hiking, biking, tennis, racquetball, swimming, gardening, kayaking and really anything that would keep her active.
After retirement and Tom’s passing, Holly met Dave Berry, and they were both very involved with many social causes and UU. Holly was especially active with the White Mountain Democrat, TRACKS and bookies. Holly also loved to travel and to learn different languages she could use for traveling (French, Italian and Spanish).
Holly is survived by her daughter Keely (Greg) Deacon, Sister Mary (Don) Richgels, longtime companion Dave Berry, Nephew Ted (Cody) Richgels and Niece Carrie (Julian) Richgels.
Holly was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Hanson, and her parents, John and Kathryn (Vaughter) Hilton.
Memorial services will be held online on May 7th at 2 p.m. Please reach out to goabert@icloud.com if you would like to be invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Native Women Scholars Inc, 1700 E Greens Peak Parkway, Show Low, Arizona, 85901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.