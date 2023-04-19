Holly Hilton Hanson passed Friday, April 14, 2023, peacefully at home in Lakeside, surrounded by loved ones. Holly was born in Neenah, Wisconsin in 1944. Holly fought a difficult battle with ovarian cancer over the last year and a half as hard as anyone could.

Holly received her Bachelors in Psychology and a Masters in Education from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Holly spent 30 years teaching, 23 years of which were spent at Whiteriver Elementary, teaching reading and first grade. Holly also taught many other teachers and teacher's aides how to teach reading through ASU. Holly had such a huge passion for reading and teaching others to read!

