Horace Hightower Jr.

Horace Hickman Hightower Jr. made his final whistle stop Dec. 27, 2019, in Show Low, boarded the glory train to see his heavenly Father. He was born May 5, 1961, in Prescott to Horace Hickman Hightower Sr. and Betty Lou Neilson Hightower, the same day the first man entered space.
Horace was raised in the Santa Fe Rail Road of Puro, near Chino Valley. His father, Horace Hightower Sr. was the last official pumper for the Santa Fe Railroad. After his father passed away, he traveled with his mother and family to locations around the country, including Snowflake and Batesville, Arkansas, where he then enlisted in the Air Force to become a tail gunner on B52 bombers. Horace was a veteran and served his country from 1987-1991.
During tech school he was grounded after surviving a battle with Hodgkins disease. During his remaining enlistment he married his first wife, Linda Towell. They had his son, Nathan. After being discharged from the military, he returned to Arizona and worked as a bridge builder with his brother, Nephi. After years of building bridges, he worked as a home builder in the White Mountains, where he met and married Kathy Stengel and raised their son, Donny. They later relocated to Yuma, where Horace pursued a job that was of his life passion, which was to be part of the railroad and this is where he did spend his last days as a shuttle driver for the train crews.
His hobbies included woodworking, trail riding on ATVs, model trains and shooting guns.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Kathy Stengel Hightower, of 25 years.
He is survived by his siblings: sisters, Nadine Hightower of Strawberry, Beth Chapman (Lou) of Snowflake, Heidi Seals (Steve) of Pinetop and Heather Erickson of Wasilla, Arkansas; brothers Nephi Hightower (Sarah) of Springerville, Alma Hightower (JoAnne) of Show Low and fiancé Paula Siebert (to be married June 2020) of Yuma; sons Nathan Stanley of Oak Harbor, Washington State and Donnie Stengel of San Diego, California. Horace was also a proud uncle of several nieces and nephews. He made sure none ever got out of line.
