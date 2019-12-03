Hoyt Burgan

Hoyt Alan Burgan, 54, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in Show Low, following a lengthy illness. He was born Tuesday, June 8, 1965, to the late William Albert and Grace (Mathewson) Burgan.
Hoyt was a graduated member of Show Low High School's Class of '83. As a young man, he began a career at Safeway in Show Low. He worked hard and tirelessly as one of the managers of that store. While there, he made many friends and his was a familiar and friendly face to the customers that shopped there. After 15 years at Safeway, Hoyt began working at Walmart as one of its managers for another 10 years. He loved working in retail and he was well respected by his co-workers.
Hoyt was a man who loved the beautiful things that nature had to offer. He loved to go fishing anyplace that he could but, his favorite "fishing hole" was Lake Powell. Over the years, he and Tom cruised every Caribbean Cruise that was offered. Together, they cruised the Mexican Riviera as well as the Alaskan Cruises.
Hoyt also enjoyed working in his yard and was gifted with the proverbial "Green Thumb." If you planted it, he could make it grow. One of his more recent projects included planting 6' tall blue spruce trees that are now 14' tall. He also knew his way around a kitchen and thoroughly enjoyed teaching others how to cook everything.
Hoyt is survived by his spouse, Tom Adams of Show Low; siblings: Anne (Bobby) Perez, Dana (Ginna) Burgan, Erik Burgan, Faith Burgan, Ginger (Anthony) Chalfin and Ivan Burgan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Hoyt was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Burgan (2002).
A brief public viewing will be from 12-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Show Low Cemetery. Everyone is asked to please dress warm and bring an umbrella in case of rain or snow.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
