Hugh S. Foraker Jr. 81, of Collbran Colorado, died Oct. 1, 2019, at the Hope West Hospice Care Center, Grand Junction, Colorado, after a long illness. He was born July 9, 1938, in South Bend Indiana, son of Hugh S. and Helen V. Foraker Sr.
Hugh graduated from the Snowflake, AZ High School in 1957 and attended Texas Christian University majoring in the Ranch Management program. He served as a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy for several years as well as ranched in the Kirkland/Skull Valley, and Cottonwood area.
He is survived by his spouse, Joyce Foraker of Collbran Colorado; children: Victoria Mitchell (Brian), Laurel King (Mark), Alan Foraker (Dawn), Marshall Foraker: step-son Steve Menzies (Terri) and step-daughter Jackie Menzies. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Sumic (Lyle), several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces.
Cremation to follow with no scheduled services held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.