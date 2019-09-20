Hugh Allen Merrill, 74, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by family in Phoenix, after a long battle with frontal temporal lobe dementia. He was born May 14, 1945, in Eagar the son of Hubert Merrill and Zena Merrill Elmore.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters: Charlotte Merrill (Priscilla); Kimberly Merrill; Sandy (Kelly) Boyce; son Henry (Baby) Merrill; grandchildren: Olivia, Jagger, Mia, Nick, Kassandra, Katherine, Andrew, Grace, Leona, Sarah; great grandchildren, Adda, Issac, Lucy and siblings, Zola Merrill Whiting, David Elmore and Karen Sue Elmore Parker.
Hugh was preceded in death by his siblings, Glen “Buster” Merrill, TA “Bud” Merrill, Perry “Buck” Merrill, Dee J Merrill, Edgar Merrill, Lona Merrill, Grant Merrill and Ned Merrill.
After graduating from Round Valley High School in 1963, Hugh worked as a cowboy for Chase Treywick until he was drafted in the United States Army. He served two years in the Army then set up his own, very successful farrier business. He also managed a horse ranch at the same time, preparing the foals for the racetrack.
In 1982 he moved to Australia to run a 1000 square section cattle station in the Northern Territory. After the station was sold, he returned to Arizona to become the fat cattle manager for McElhanney Cattle Co in Wellton. After leaving McElhanney Cattle Co. Hugh worked for Mechenbier Ranch in New Mexico before returning to work for WMIDD until he retired.
He was a loving and dedicated husband and father, traveler and adventurer, music lover and true cowboy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Udall Pond, 388 N River Road in Eagar. Interment will follow funeral services at Eagar Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wellton Community Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer/Dementia Care Org. are requested. The tribute page can be found at http://act.alz.org/goto/Hugh_Merrill.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Hugh’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.