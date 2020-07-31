Hughie McCall

Hughie “Hugh” Joe McCall, 70, a resident of Eagar, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Show Low.
He was born October 26, 1949 in McNary, the son of James Pleasant McCall, Sr. and Lola Fay Hensley McCall-Claycomb.
Hugh served his country in the United States Army from 1968-1971. He served in Viet Nam from November 1968 to November 1969.
Although most folks remember Hugh as a truck driver here on the mountain for many years, in his heart he was always a cowboy. In the 90’s he was able to return to his first love of chasing cattle from the back of a horse.
He spent some time on the Carrica Ranch in New Mexico, but in 1995 when he moved back to Arizona and took over managing the JH6 Ranch for L.R. Layton, he finally found his home.
It was rough country, full of all sorts of inhospitable things, but he loved every square inch of that place. He made many good friends while he was there and almost every niece and nephew in the family at some point spent some time there with him living and working.
He trained many a horse and many a dog there and turned that place into a little dessert oasis where all were welcome; although you might have to work or pay for your supper. Hugh had many adventures and did many things in his life, but those were some of the happiest years of his life. Unfortunately after the death of L.R. Layton, the ranch was sold. That place and his adventures there lived forever in his heart and the hearts of all of us who spent time there with him.
Hugh retired and he and his wife, Becky bought a little home and returned to Eagar where he spent the last years of his life tinkering in his shop, visiting with friends and family and spending time out fishing with Becky. His presence here will be missed by all of those who loved him.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Becky McCall, Eagar; daughter, Jeannie McCall, Phoenix; step-sons, Clinton Swapp, Tucson; Shane Swapp, Safford; Denny Swapp, Safford; step-daughter, Kari Swapp, Pima; brother, Jack McCall, Eagar; sister, Frankie McCall, grandchildren, Ashton McCall and Alyssa Crawford, Phoenix; Tristan “Butch” Brinkley, Kimmy Brinkley and Shelby Swapp, Pima.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shawn McCall and sister Bonnie Elmore.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Hugh’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
