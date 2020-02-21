Ida Mae Jones, 85, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Nutrioso. She was born Dec. 31, 1934, in Nutrioso, the daughter of Marion Lee and Ella M. Maxwell Lee.
Ida Mae was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a cattle rancher for 30 years. She met the love of her life, a cowboy, Niles Lee Jones and they were married Sept. 6, 1955 in the Mesa Temple.
She was the “rock” of our family as she was always kind to everyone and was a great cook. Ida Mae loved to be outside and could fix anything.
Ida Mae is survived by her sons, Darwin Niles Jones, Marion “Danny” Howard Jones; daughter Sandra Lee Tryon, sister Gwen Hilman; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Niles Lee Jones and family members, Oran, Maxie, Arthur, Iris, Peg, LaVern and Gwen.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Nutrioso Cemetery with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary in Eagar.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Ida Mae’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
