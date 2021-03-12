Imogene Nelson

Imogene "Jeanie" Ruth Nelson died March 1, 2021, in Casa Grande, Arizona. She was 86 years old. She was born May 22, 1934, in Fruita, Mesa County, Colorado, to her parents, the late Charles Albert and Ruby Marie (Spencer) Hastings. Her father was part Cherokee, and she was so proud of her Native American roots.
Throughout her life, Jeanie worked as a waitress at various locations. She also was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting landscapes. Many of those paintings hang on the walls of her family and friends and are priceless treasures to them as well as many have been sold around the country. Jeanie also loved to decorate cakes for a living and, literally, decorated hundreds, if not thousands, of cakes including birthday cakes, wedding cakes, anniversary cakes and retirement cakes. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends.
Jeanie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, whom will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Nelson; son, Don Geiman and his wife, Darla of Perry, Oklahoma; daughter, Cherrie Reissner and her husband, Randy of Lake Arrowhead, California; son, Timothy Nelson and his wife, Tonya of Show Low, Arizona; her sisters: Linda, Carol, Susie; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her twin sister, Irene and her sister, Charlotte.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Pinedale Cemetery in Pinedale, Arizona.
Her family is grateful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are grateful for prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
