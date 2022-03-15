Imogene Norris

Imogne Louise Bynum Norris was freed from her long physical struggle with COPD surrounded by her loved ones on her 84th birthday, March 9, 2022, at her home in Delta, Utah. She was born in Okemah, Oklahoma on March 9, 1938 to Louis Lincoln and Nina Margaret Wright Bynum. She spent her early years in Paden, Oklahoma; and her teenage years in Phoenix, Arizona. As a girl she excelled at softball and she loved to play. In high school, she participated with the Dance Team. High school was where she caught the eye of Thomas Joseph Norris. His successful pursuit and courtship led to their marriage on August 29, 1954 in a small ceremony, officiated by her father-in-law, in Tolleson, Arizona.
They raised their family of two children in Page, Arizona. Imogene enjoyed sharing her time volunteering with youth organizations like the 4-H and the Girl Scouts. Her husband’s job as an expert millwright kept the family moving many communities to work on the construction of power plant turbines. Around 1974, they moved to Springerville, Arizona which would become their place to always return to and enjoy. Imogene loved to make her yard beautiful. She and Thomas spent hours a day making their home look like a cover of Better Homes and Gardens. In the mid-80s they moved to Delta, Utah to work on the Intermountain Power Project. There they made many great friends and wonderful memories. They returned to Springerville when the construction was completed. When her health no longer permitted her to stay in the high elevation of Springerville, she asked her husband to take her back to Delta, and they returned in 2018.
Imogene enjoyed fishing, and bowling with her friends. She won many awards. She was a wonderful wife and mother and kept her home immaculate. She taught her children to be responsible, honest and have a strong moral foundation. She will be deeply missed.
Imogene is survived by her husband: Thomas; daughter: Kathy (Rynn) Hamblin, Tonto Basin, Arizona; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren: brother: Gary L Bynum. She was preceded in death by her son: Thomas Wade Norris; and brothers: Riley and Jimmy Bynum.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Easter Sunday, April 17, at her daughter’s home in Tonto Basin, Arizona. Online condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
