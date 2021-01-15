Irene Moya

Irene Chavez Moya, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 10, 1932 to Alejandro Chavez and Solema Serna in Springerville where she lived her entire life.
Irene married Ray Moya and had four children; Evelyn, Lydia, Julia and Ricky. She was a loving mother and devoted most of her life to her children and grandchildren.
Irene was a faithful woman that rarely missed a Sunday Mass. She spent some of her spare time embroidering, crocheting and quilting. She enjoyed fishing and loved to cook for and feed her family. She was known for her fiery, feisty personality and will be remembered by her old-fashioned values, beliefs and traditions, but most of all for the genuine love and impact she had on each and every one of her friends and family members. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Irene is survived by her partner, Mario Reyes, daughters, Lydia (Joe) Gonzales, Julia (Joe) Barraza, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Ray Moya, Frank Baca, daughter, Evelyn Irigoyen, son, Ricky Moya and grandson, Gerard Irigoyen. She was the last of 13 siblings.
Rosary will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow the services at the Springerville Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Irene’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
