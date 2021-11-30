Isabelle Dakai

Isabelle Dakai

Isabelle Dakai passed on November 22, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1952 in Mariano Lake, NM. She married her late husband, Jones Dakai on January 12, 1978. She leaves behind 2 children, 6 grand children, and 4 great grandchildren. Isabelle was a CNA in Show Low, Arizona. She was also a housekeeper at KC Motel for many years in Show Low, Arizona. Funeral services will be held at Bible Ministries Church in Mariano Lake, NM on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:30am. Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, NM will be handling arrangements.

