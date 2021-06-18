Isidro Baca

Isidro Serna Baca passed away June 6, 2021, in Gilbert, AZ. He was born November 14, 1941, in Holbrook, Arizona where he was raised by his parents Fred and Ramona Garcia.
Isidro is survived by his 5 children: 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 am, followed by funeral services at 10:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 225 E. Arizona St., Holbrook AZ. Interment will follow at the Holbrook cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary" www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
