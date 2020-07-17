Ivan Cosay

Ivan "Ivanna"Daryl Cosay unexpectedly died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was 48 years old. Ivan was born on Monday, February 28, 1972, in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Throughout his life, Ivan was a helpful and hard worker in everything he did. He was always willing to do the "dirty" jobs that no one else wanted to do. He helped with countless Sunrise Dances over the years and his help will be greatly missed. Ivan was a funny and silly man and he loved to laugh. He looked for the joyful things in this life. His family meant the world to him and he had a special bond with his sister, Amanda, whom he helped raise. They all loved him and will miss him very much.
Ivan is survived by his parents, Loretta and Patrick Cruz of Whiteriver, AZ; three siblings: Marty Ethelbah of Whiteriver, Arizona, Amanda (Colby) Cruz Covell of Hagerstown, Maryland, Matthew Cruz of Whiteriver, Arizona; two nieces: Aiyana Covell, Mikayla Peaches; two nephews: Caisyn Covell, Samuel Cruz; two aunties whom he loved very much: Glenda Ethelbah and her daughter, Johanna, Enola (Dusty) Tenijieth and their children, Josephine Ethelbah of Honah, Arizona and children, Jamie (Darrell) Baha and Darnell Hughey, Jr; Jessica Griggs, Tenestia Tenijieth, Pollyanna Tenijieth; an uncle, Bradley (Norma) Ethelbah and their children: Bernadine Ethelbah and Ethan (Deanna) Ethelbah; and by his companion, Harrison Zahgotah of Whiteriver, Arizona.
Ivan was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Cosay in 2015.
There will be a one hour window viewing beginning 9 a.m., to 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona, where CDC and WMAT Resolutions and guidelines will be strictly enforced. Later that morning at 11 a.m., the graveside service will begin at the Golden Gorge Cemetery in North Fork.
Ivan's family is grateful for all of the prayers that have been offered up on their behalf during this difficult time. They rejoice in knowing that Ivan is resting in the arms of the Savior, Jesus Christ and, that he has been reunited with many loved ones who've gone on before.
Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivinstonmortuary.com
