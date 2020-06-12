Ivan Walker

Ivan Lee Walker, Sr., died early Saturday morning on June 6, at the Abrazo Central Campus Hospital in Phoenix, Maricopa County. He was 62 years old. Ivan was born on a Wednesday, November 13, 1957, to the late Leslie and Cora (Bahlen) Walker.
Ivan was a graduated member of Alchesay High School's Class of 1976. A couple of years later, Ivan enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1978 to 1981 in various places throughout Europe; including Germany and Norway. He was well respected by his comrades and those whom under he served. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Ivan began a long and successful career working for the BIA as a Wildland Firefighter. He loved that career and was there for 32 plus years. He was well-liked by his co-workers and peers and enjoyed lifelong friendships with many of them. He sang with the Harris Burnette Group Traditional Singers all throughout the White Mountain Apache Reservation. When he wasn't working, Ivan enjoyed taking long walks with his wife and thoroughly loved to read books. Over the years, he read hundreds of books that left him a walking, talking font of knowledge. He knew his way a top a horse and was a pretty good roper. But, above all of these accomplishments, Ivan knew that no success outside of the home could ever compensate for failure within the home. Early in life, he made a commitment to his family that he would always put their needs above his own. The family man that he was, he taught his children the value of hard work, and the importance of loving their mother. He was an example of kindness to them. He taught them to love one another and to forgive easily others who may have offended them. He was such a great man. He was a faithful member of the East Fork Lutheran Church and truly, Ivan was well-liked and respected by all.
Ivan is survived by his large family, which includes: his wife, Ramona Truax Walker of Turkery Creek; eight children: Jaylen Quay, Erwin (Wilberta) Walker, Joshua Walker, Eudean Walker, Ivan Lee Walker, Jr., Immanuel Walker, Mathew Walker, Markiesha Declay; several grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; six godchildren, Shania Walker, Shania Dazen, Kitana Clawson, Autumn Cosen, Ariana Altaha, Calin Quintero; four siblings: Edwin (Yolanda) Walker, Roselita Walker, Margaret (Delrall) Deane, Emery (Kelsey) Walker, Darwin Walker; one uncle, Donald (Ada) Bahlen and one auntie, Mary Massey.
The public viewing for Ivan will be from 12 to 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, where the said viewing will be viewed through the chapel window from outside. The concluding graveside service with military honors will begin 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Ivan's family continues to be thankful for the kind expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for countless prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
