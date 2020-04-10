Ivy Fadness

Ivy Emily Fadness, Vernon, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2020 at her home in Vernon. She was 92. Ivy was born on May 31, 1927 in Ririe, Idaho to the late Robert James and Katie J. (Cleverly) Ritchie.
Ivy worked for various school districts throughout her life in the cafeteria serving food to the children for over 26 years. In Nov. of 1958 she moved to Arizona where she began working for the Butler School in Phoenix before her retirement in 1967.
She collected owls, salt and pepper shakers and enjoyed her many crafts. She will be deeply missed by all those whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Felsinger; grandchildren, Blaine (Tami) Fadness, Katie Young, Delvin Flynn, Kevin Felsinger and Jeannie Ralls; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Tylor and Trevor Fadness, Cal, Carson, Kathie and Karla Young, Jericho Crutcher, Nivek Felsinger, Javlyn, Jessica, Joshua and Jaxon Ralls, Greta Warnock, Brandon, PJ, Ana and Kaytlyn Wallace and BJ and Conar Grubbs.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements. For special memories and private condolences or to sign the online guest book, they invite you to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
