J.B. and Linda Nobles

Linda Nobles, 76, passed away December 17, 2021. J.B. Nobles, 81, passed away December 22, 2021. They had been married for 61 years at the time of their passing.

The most important things in their lives were love for the Lord and their three children, Rhonda, Robert and Rosemary and 14 grandkids.

They were laid to rest together on December 29, 2021, at the Show Low Cemetery.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

