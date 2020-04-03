Jace Traver Hood-Singleton

Jace Tarver Hood-Singleton, age 11, died at his home in Vernon, March 21, 2020. Jace was born Oct. 5, 2008 in Show Low, to Tianna Jone' Hood.
Jace was a very kind and outgoing child, full of life and loved by all his family, friends, and community. Jace was in the Fifth Grade at Vernon Elementary School where he had great grades. He loved going to Scouts and Young Men's activities at Church. He enjoyed playing the piano, building with Legos, playing with his toy army men, making plans to go camping in the summer, and riding his bike and four-wheeler.
Jace is survived by his brothers, Jayden, Jamari, Ricardo, and Reggie Jr.; grandmother, JoNadine Hood; great-grandfather, McKinley Toggie; aunts, Jonidean Hood, JoNita Whiteeyes, and Juantia Johnson; and 12 cousins.
Jace is predeceased by his mother, Tianna Jone' Hood, and Foster Grandad Wesley Tarver Singleton, Jr. of Vernon.
He and his mother will be greatly missed.
Private Services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, they invite you to visit their website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary
